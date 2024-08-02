0
Friday 2 August 2024 - 23:48

Paris Protesters Demand Olympics Ban for “Israel”

Story Code : 1151629
Campaigners used noise and graphic images to protest “Israel's” 2024 Olympics participation.

The protesters gathered outside the North Paris games headquarters, accusing organizers of disregarding “Israel's” heinous crimes.

“The French government largely remained silent, accused of whitewashing the genocide and presenting the presence of ‘Israeli’ athletes as normal under their national banner,” a protester stated.

“Many French citizens support Palestine, but the media, including in France, England, and the UK, supports genocide, which is incorrect,” another one added.

A third campaigner stated that for a month and a half, they have been protesting “Israeli” soldiers' crimes in Palestine.

Another also commented “in Gaza, the ongoing genocide will drive us to protest for eight weeks until ‘Israel’ is excluded from the Olympics.”
