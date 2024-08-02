Expert Deems “Israeli” Attacks Breach International Law

Islam Times - The “Israeli” apartheid entity’s desperation was evident when it attacked the resistance front, including Lebanon's capital, which has resulted in civilian deaths. This is a clear violation of international law.

"Israel" created a scenario claiming a Hezbollah missile hit a playground in Majdal Shams, Syria, resulting in the death of at least 12 civilians.The incident was later revealed to be caused by an “Israeli” Iron Dome interceptor missile.Dr. Ali Fadlallah, an international law expert, argued that “Israeli” operations in Lebanon and Iran were preplanned, but after Majdal Shams, they used it as a false flag operation.He emphasized that the deliberate attack during Netanyahu’s visit to Washington indicated a premeditated escalation despite US assurances of no attacks on Lebanon.The expert warned that “Israel” will face consequences for crossing red lines through the resistance's deterrence power.In addition, he noted that the assassination of the Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is a major breach of capital sovereignty, and Iran plans to retaliate, but patience is required to observe the severity of the retaliation.He further stated that “Israel's” statements contradicted the UN Security Council's, despite the fact that both attacks occurred in a gross violation of international law.The expert highlighted to al-Ahed News the principle of proportionality in international law, emphasizing that under Article 51 of the UN Charter, attacking a military target is prohibited if the potential harm to civilians outweighs the military advantage.Although Dr. Fadllalah highlighted that the strong US support for “Israel” means international law won't lead to action.The International Criminal Court's General Prosecutor, Karim Khan, was forced to freeze a warrant to arrest Netanyahu and Gallant due to threats.“If this shows anything, it is the US support of “Israel” in international bodies and that it backs its crimes,” he noted.He further stated to al-Ahed News that international law comprises laws and consequences for violations, with established balances post-World War II.Since its inception, international law has been criticized for its limited capacity to issue and execute verdicts, with the Security Council recognizing its futility and inability to fulfill its duties.And since the San Francisco conference, no verdict or decision has been issued against the will of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and their allies.Dr. Fadlallah emphasized that international law is primarily a narrative, a white language understood by everyone, and serves as a record of history for future power balance changes.The speaker believed that if the balance of power shifts, it may be possible to hold Netanyahu and other war criminals accountable through international law.In a desperate move, “Israel” breached the international law, however, it only succeeded in uniting the resistance front while fueling determination and caused an international outcry.