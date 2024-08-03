0
Saturday 3 August 2024 - 00:50

“Israel” Admits Killing Al-Jazeera Journalist

On Wednesday, Al Jazeera said that two of its journalists, Ismail al-Ghoul and his cameraman Rami al-Rifi, were martyred in an “Israeli” strike in Gaza.

The Qatar-based network said that their vehicle had been directly targeted in the Shati refugee camp.

Al Jazeera described the incident as a “targeted assassination,” vowing to “pursue all legal actions to prosecute the perpetrators of these crimes.” It also said that the two were preparing a report near the house of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, who was martyred in a bombing in Tehran earlier this week.

While the “Israeli” military did not initially respond to Al Jazeera’s accusations, it issued a statement on Thursday claiming that it “struck and eliminated Ismail al-Ghoul,” describing him as “a Hamas military wing operative.”

The “Israeli” army further claimed al-Ghoul “instructed other operatives on how to record operations and was actively involved in recording and publicizing attacks against ‘IDF’ troops,” describing his actions as “vital part of Hamas’ military activity.” The statement made no mention of Rami al-Rifi’s martyrdom.

Al Jazeera has vehemently denied the “baseless” allegations, saying the incident “highlights ‘Israel’s’ long history of fabrications and false evidence used to cover up its heinous crimes.”

It also stated that the “Israelis” “abducted” al-Ghoul in March and “detained him for a period of time before his release.”
