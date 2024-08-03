Iran Urges EU to Rein In Israel

Islam Times - The caretaker foreign minister of Iran called on the European Union to mount pressures on the Israeli regime to stop its criminal atrocities, which he said have jeopardized international peace and security.

In a telephone conversation on Friday, Ali Baqeri and the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discussed the aftermath of the Israeli regime’s assassination of the head of political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, as well as the political and security consequences of the Zionist regime’s violation of Iran’s national security.The Iranian caretaker foreign minister reminded the EU of its responsibility to protect international peace and security, calling on the EU to exert pressure on the Zionist regime to prevent the continuation of its crimes.Baqeri warned that the EU’s failure to take serious action to rein in the Zionist regime will encourage the “criminal gang ruling Tel Aviv” to continue with belligerence and jeopardize international peace, stability and security.The Israeli assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran has violated Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty and has also jeopardized regional peace, he noted, stressing that Iran reserves the inherent and legitimate right to punish the criminal Israeli regime.Baqeri also deplored certain European countries’ move to side with the US against the UN Security Council’s condemnation of assassination of Haniyeh.A number of European governments’ silence on the Israeli regime’s aggression against Yemen and Lebanon has emboldened the Zionist regime and would threaten regional peace and stability, the Iranian diplomat added.For his part, Borrell affirmed that Iran can exercise the right to protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty.The EU foreign policy chief further voiced concern about the escalation of tensions, creation of a full-blown war in the region, and its consequences for the regional people.Haniyeh was martyred in a special residence in northern Tehran after being hit by an aerial projectile in the early hours of July 31.The Hamas chief was in Tehran to attend the new Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony.Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Israeli regime of a "harsh response" for Haniyeh's assassination, calling it the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader's blood.