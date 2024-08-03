0
Saturday 3 August 2024 - 00:57

Jordan Condemns Assassination of Haniyeh

In a telephone conversation with the caretaker foreign minister of Iran, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi lashed out at the Zionist regime for the crime of assassinating Haniyeh on Iranian soil and violating Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also backed Iran’s proposal to hold an urgent OIC meeting to confront the Zionist regime’s terrorist moves.

Safadi warned that escalation of regional tensions would be the Zionist regime’s desire and stressed the need for efforts to prevent the spread of war in the region.

For his part, Iranian Caretaker Foreign Minister Ali Baqeri said the Zionist regime crossed a significant red line by targeting the leader of the political bureau of Hamas in Tehran and violated the international law, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

“For this reason, Iran will certainly act according to law and justice against the notorious and criminal regime without any compromise,” Baqeri added.

“Over the past ten months, the Zionists have leveled Gaza to the ground and have shed blood and now they have expanded the sphere of their crimes to Beirut, Tehran and Yemen,” he stated, warning that if the terrorist criminals are not stopped, regional and international peace and security would seriously be endangered.
