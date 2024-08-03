0
Saturday 3 August 2024 - 01:07

IRGC Chief to Hezbollah Leader: ‘Sacred Rage, Harsh Revenge’ Await Enemies of Muslims

Story Code : 1151638
IRGC Chief to Hezbollah Leader: ‘Sacred Rage, Harsh Revenge’ Await Enemies of Muslims
Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks in a message of condolence that he addressed to the Lebanese resistance movement’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday.

The commander described the perpetrators of the atrocity as “the enemies of the Muslim nation (Ummah), especially the criminal and terrorist Zionist gang.”

Those and their supporters, he said, “should await sacred fury, harsh revenge, and vengeance on the part of the devoted, resolute, and determined mujahedeen of the [various] fronts of the regional resistance.”

The remarks came after the Israeli attack claimed the lives of Fuad Shukr, a ranking Hezbollah commander and Nasrallah advisor, and several others, including Milad Bidi, an Iranian military advisor, in a suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday.

Salami reminded that those behind Shukr’s assassination were also “the murderers of Gaza’s oppressed women, children, and men.”

He was referring to a genocidal war that the regime has been conducting with the United States’ all-out support against the Gaza Strip since last October. The brutal military onslaught has so far claimed the lives of at least 39,480 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The message also followed the regime’s assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, a senior leader of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Most recently, Nasrallah said fighting against the regime had entered “a new phase” after the dual assassinations.

Israel had “crossed red lines” in the assassinations and it had to expect “rage and revenge on all the fronts,” he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Thousands Attend Funeral Prayer for Hamas Leader Haniyeh in Qatar
Thousands Attend Funeral Prayer for Hamas Leader Haniyeh in Qatar
FM Spox.: Israeli War Crimes Sowing Seeds of Anger in Nations Hearts
FM Spox.: Israeli War Crimes Sowing Seeds of Anger in Nations Hearts
3 August 2024
IRGC Chief to Hezbollah Leader: ‘Sacred Rage, Harsh Revenge’ Await Enemies of Muslims
IRGC Chief to Hezbollah Leader: ‘Sacred Rage, Harsh Revenge’ Await Enemies of Muslims
3 August 2024
UN Tells of Torture behind “Israeli” Bars: Waterboarding, Unleased Dogs on Gaza Detainees
UN Tells of Torture behind “Israeli” Bars: Waterboarding, Unleased Dogs on Gaza Detainees
2 August 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Crimes Bring It to Unavoidable Downfall
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Crimes Bring It to Unavoidable Downfall
2 August 2024
US Warns about Iran’s Capability to Attack Israel Regime
US Warns about Iran’s Capability to Attack Israel Regime
2 August 2024
Iran’s FM To UN Chief: We Will Punish Criminal Zionists
Iran’s FM To UN Chief: We Will Punish Criminal Zionists
2 August 2024
Hezbollah Targets Matzuva Settlement with Barrage of Missiles
Hezbollah Targets Matzuva Settlement with Barrage of Missiles
2 August 2024
Iran and Allies to Discuss Retaliation against “Israel”
Iran and Allies to Discuss Retaliation against “Israel”
1 August 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: The Conflict Is Now Open On All Fronts and Has Entered A New Phase
Sayyed Nasrallah: The Conflict Is Now Open On All Fronts and Has Entered A New Phase
1 August 2024
Iran Calls for OIC Meeting Following Hamas Leader’s Assassination
Iran Calls for OIC Meeting Following Hamas Leader’s Assassination
1 August 2024
Medvedev: War the Only Way to Peace in ME
Medvedev: War the Only Way to Peace in ME
1 August 2024
No Crimes Possible without US Coordination: Iran Speaker
No Crimes Possible without US Coordination: Iran Speaker
1 August 2024