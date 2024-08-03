0
Saturday 3 August 2024 - 01:17

Heavy Rain, Floods in Pakistan Kill At least 30

Story Code : 1151641
Heavy Rain, Floods in Pakistan Kill At least 30
The arrival of the monsoon season has sparked floods and landslides across South Asia in the past week, with at least 195 killed and almost 200 missing in one disaster in neighboring India.

Rain pummeled Pakistan's north, causing floods, building collapses and heightening the risk of electrocution.

"The 44-year-old rainfall record was broken in Lahore once again," said utility officials in the northeastern province of Punjab, where authorities tallied six deaths and warned that flash floods were expected in the south this week, Times of India (TOI) reported.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 children were among the two dozen people who died in the last three days of rains and floods in the northwestern province, Anwar Shehzad, a spokesman for its disaster management agency, told Reuters.

Global organizations, such as the United Nations, see Pakistan as one of the country’s most vulnerable to extreme weather and climate change, with floods wreaking havoc in 2022, killing more than 1,700 people and displacing millions.
Comment


Featured Stories
Thousands Attend Funeral Prayer for Hamas Leader Haniyeh in Qatar
Thousands Attend Funeral Prayer for Hamas Leader Haniyeh in Qatar
FM Spox.: Israeli War Crimes Sowing Seeds of Anger in Nations Hearts
FM Spox.: Israeli War Crimes Sowing Seeds of Anger in Nations Hearts
3 August 2024
IRGC Chief to Hezbollah Leader: ‘Sacred Rage, Harsh Revenge’ Await Enemies of Muslims
IRGC Chief to Hezbollah Leader: ‘Sacred Rage, Harsh Revenge’ Await Enemies of Muslims
3 August 2024
UN Tells of Torture behind “Israeli” Bars: Waterboarding, Unleased Dogs on Gaza Detainees
UN Tells of Torture behind “Israeli” Bars: Waterboarding, Unleased Dogs on Gaza Detainees
2 August 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Crimes Bring It to Unavoidable Downfall
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Crimes Bring It to Unavoidable Downfall
2 August 2024
US Warns about Iran’s Capability to Attack Israel Regime
US Warns about Iran’s Capability to Attack Israel Regime
2 August 2024
Iran’s FM To UN Chief: We Will Punish Criminal Zionists
Iran’s FM To UN Chief: We Will Punish Criminal Zionists
2 August 2024
Hezbollah Targets Matzuva Settlement with Barrage of Missiles
Hezbollah Targets Matzuva Settlement with Barrage of Missiles
2 August 2024
Iran and Allies to Discuss Retaliation against “Israel”
Iran and Allies to Discuss Retaliation against “Israel”
1 August 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: The Conflict Is Now Open On All Fronts and Has Entered A New Phase
Sayyed Nasrallah: The Conflict Is Now Open On All Fronts and Has Entered A New Phase
1 August 2024
Iran Calls for OIC Meeting Following Hamas Leader’s Assassination
Iran Calls for OIC Meeting Following Hamas Leader’s Assassination
1 August 2024
Medvedev: War the Only Way to Peace in ME
Medvedev: War the Only Way to Peace in ME
1 August 2024
No Crimes Possible without US Coordination: Iran Speaker
No Crimes Possible without US Coordination: Iran Speaker
1 August 2024