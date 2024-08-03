0
Saturday 3 August 2024 - 01:19

FM Spox.: Israeli War Crimes Sowing Seeds of Anger in Nations Hearts

Story Code : 1151642
These crimes will reap storms of wrath and fire from the justice-seeking nations and governments of the world, Nasser Kanaani, wrote in a post on his X page on Friday.

Kanaani added that the Zionist regime continues to commit war crimes and genocide in Palestine, blatantly violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, develops terrorism in the region and the world, and threatens peace, stability, and international security.

At the end he wrote, “They shall laugh but little and shed many tears. So shall they be recompensed for their earnings.” (Holy Quran 9:82)

The regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

In its most recent crime, the Zionist regime assassinated the Hamas top leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday. Martyr Haniyeh was a guest at the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian and was assassinated a few hours after the ceremony. Iran has vowed to retaliate the crime.
