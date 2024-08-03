0
Saturday 3 August 2024

Explosion Reported near Israel Embassy in India

Authorities will likely maintain an increased security presence following reports of an unconfirmed explosion near the Embassy of Israel in New Delhi late Aug. 2. There were no further details immediately available regarding the cause of the incident or any associated casualties. Officials are likely to provide updates over the coming hours.

Heightened security and related localized transport disruptions are likely to continue until officials issue the all-clear. Further isolated security incidents cannot be ruled out.

The Indian embassy in Israel on Friday advised Indian nationals in the country to "stay vigilant" and "avoid unnecessary travel" as tensions remain high in the Middle East in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the terror group Hamas.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the local authorities," the embassy posted on X.

"Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the advisor added.
