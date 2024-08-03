Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Arrested over Paying Tribute to Martyr Haniyeh

Islam Times - The Zionist Police have opened an investigation into Al-Aqsa Imam Sheikh Ekrima Sabri after he delivered a eulogy for martyred Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh during Friday prayers.

In his sermon, Sabri said that “the residents of Al-Quds are praying to God to have mercy on the martyr. We are asking for him to receive compassion and paradise.”According to Iran Press some of the Zionist Media including " Times of Israel have allegedly claimed that the move has been done due to the fact that " The police say they are investigating whether Sabri’s words contained incitement to violence."Meanwhile according to some of Iran Press prominent analysts the moves shows complete desperation of Zionist Regime.The Zionist occupation forces arrested Sheikh Ekrima Sabri the renowned Palestinian preacher of the al-Aqsa Mosque after raiding his house in al-Sawana neighborhood in Al-Quds.According to Plaestinian media Ekrima' Sabri today's eulogy led to another punishment for him on behalf of the Zionist entity: which is the request to revoke the citizenship of the preacher of al-Aqsa Mosque because of extending condolences on Haniyeh's martyrdom!Sheikh Ikrama Sabri, the Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh from the podium of this mosque during the Friday prayer today.According to some Media Itamar Ben-Gvir the Minister of National Security, Zionists Regime's Minister of Internal Security, has ordered the police of this regime to interrogate Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the Imam of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, for condoling the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas.Moshe Erbil, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Zionist regime, in a message to the government's judicial advisor, demanded to revoke the citizenship of Sheikh Ekrima Sabri and expel him from Al-Quds.