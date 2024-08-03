0
Saturday 3 August 2024 - 10:05

Israeli Restrictions, Unsafe Conditions Hinder Gaza Aid: UN

Israeli Restrictions, Unsafe Conditions Hinder Gaza Aid: UN
The latest report from OCHA highlights that the Israeli military continues to restrict the entry of specific humanitarian supplies, including kits for recreational and psychosocial support for children.

"Between 1 and 29 July, an average of 77 truckloads of aid supplies entered Gaza daily, representing a decline of about 42 percent compared with the daily average of 132 trucks between January and April 2024," OCHA states.

The report further details that in July, of the 157 humanitarian assistance missions coordinated with Israeli authorities to northern Gaza, 67 missions were facilitated, 42 were impeded, 30 were denied, and 18 were canceled due to logistical, operational, or security reasons.

Regarding the 386 aid mission requests to reach areas south of Wadi Gaza that require coordination, OCHA reports that 250 missions were facilitated by the Israeli authorities, 46 were impeded, 53 were denied, and 37 were canceled.
