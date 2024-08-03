0
Saturday 3 August 2024

Iran Releases Haniyeh Assassination Investigation Results

The statement asserted that the action was devised and executed by the Zionist entity, with support from the criminal American government.

Investigations revealed a 7 kg short-range projectile and strong explosion were used in a terrorist operation outside Haniyeh's accommodation area.

The IRGC pledged to avenge Haniyeh's death and vowed to punish the terrorist Zionist entity with severe punishment at the appropriate time and place.

Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard were martyred in the Tehran attack, according to the IRGC's statement.
