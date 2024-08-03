0
Saturday 3 August 2024 - 21:22

Iran’s UN Envoy: Hezbollah Poised for Broader and Deeper Retaliation Against “Israeli” Targets

Story Code : 1151837
Iran’s UN Envoy: Hezbollah Poised for Broader and Deeper Retaliation Against “Israeli” Targets
The mission’s statement addressed inquiries about the nature of Hezbollah’s retaliation following the targeted killing of Sayyed Fouad Shokor by “Israeli” forces.

According to a spokesperson for the mission, Hezbollah’s forthcoming retaliation will expand beyond the previously observed limits of their operations.

Historically, Hezbollah and the “Israeli” entity have adhered to an informal understanding that confined their military actions largely to border areas and specific military targets.

The spokesperson noted that the recent “Israeli” airstrike on a residential building in the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut represents a significant shift from this established boundary.

“The ‘Israeli’ entity’s attack on Dahiyeh [Beirut’s southern suburb], which resulted in the loss of civilian lives, signals a departure from these constraints. Hezbollah’s response is expected to target a broader range of objectives and will not be limited to military targets alone,” the spokesperson stated.

While specifics of the intended targets were not detailed, the spokesperson emphasized that they would be located within the “Israeli”-occupied territories.

Shokor, who played a pivotal role in organizing and strengthening the resistance against “Israeli” occupation, was assassinated in the attack on a residential building along with two children and two women.

This assassination occurred amidst escalating tensions following the assassination of Hamas’s Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Additionally, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Sayyed Ali Khamenei, has warned the “Israeli” entity of a severe response, asserting that avenging the blood of the resistance leader is a duty of the Islamic Republic.
Comment


Featured Stories
Islamic Jihad: "We Will Hit Enemy from Where It Doesn
Islamic Jihad: "We Will Hit Enemy from Where It Doesn't Expect"
Intelligence Minister: Israel Assassinated Hamas Leader Haniyeh with US Green Light
Intelligence Minister: Israel Assassinated Hamas Leader Haniyeh with US Green Light
3 August 2024
US Bolsters Bases in Northeastern Syria with Apache Copters
US Bolsters Bases in Northeastern Syria with Apache Copters
3 August 2024
Source Refute NY Times Report on Haniyeh Assassination
Source Refute NY Times Report on Haniyeh Assassination
3 August 2024
Israeli Restrictions, Unsafe Conditions Hinder Gaza Aid: UN
Israeli Restrictions, Unsafe Conditions Hinder Gaza Aid: UN
3 August 2024
To Assist Zionist Criminals; Pentagon to Deploy More Military Capabilities to West Asia
To Assist Zionist Criminals; Pentagon to Deploy More Military Capabilities to West Asia
3 August 2024
Maduro Blames US, Musk for Leading Coup Attempts in Venezuela
Maduro Blames US, Musk for Leading Coup Attempts in Venezuela
3 August 2024
OIC Demands Urgent Investigation into ’Israeli’ Abuses of Palestinian Detainees
OIC Demands Urgent Investigation into ’Israeli’ Abuses of Palestinian Detainees
3 August 2024
Thousands Attend Funeral Prayer for Hamas Leader Haniyeh in Qatar
Thousands Attend Funeral Prayer for Hamas Leader Haniyeh in Qatar
2 August 2024
FM Spox.: Israeli War Crimes Sowing Seeds of Anger in Nations Hearts
FM Spox.: Israeli War Crimes Sowing Seeds of Anger in Nations Hearts
3 August 2024
IRGC Chief to Hezbollah Leader: ‘Sacred Rage, Harsh Revenge’ Await Enemies of Muslims
IRGC Chief to Hezbollah Leader: ‘Sacred Rage, Harsh Revenge’ Await Enemies of Muslims
3 August 2024
UN Tells of Torture behind “Israeli” Bars: Waterboarding, Unleased Dogs on Gaza Detainees
UN Tells of Torture behind “Israeli” Bars: Waterboarding, Unleased Dogs on Gaza Detainees
2 August 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Crimes Bring It to Unavoidable Downfall
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Crimes Bring It to Unavoidable Downfall
2 August 2024