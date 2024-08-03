0
Saturday 3 August 2024 - 21:24

Russia Reveals ’Doomsday Drone’

Story Code : 1151838
Russia has developed a 'Doomsday drone' capable of conducting reconnaissance missions in the event of a nuclear war, according to the director of the Center of Comprehensive Unmanned Solutions.

Dmitry Kuzyakin announced the creation of a drone, the 'Khrust' UAV, to monitor radiation levels and ensure personnel safety in potentially contaminated environments.

He described 'Khrust' as a small drone equipped with a first-person-view camera, toxic substance sensor, and a special dosimeter for precise exploration.

The director explained that the 'Doomsday Drone' can fly for 20 minutes, maneuver actively, and be guided within a range of 500m to 2km based on contamination levels.

The drone can deploy in 30 seconds, controlled from moving vehicles, analyzing contamination levels in nuclear strike zones, according to Kuzyakin.

The executive acknowledged Russia's UAVs for radiological, chemical, and biological reconnaissance, but noted their high cost and slow deployment, necessitating immediate ground military assessment.

Kuzyakin emphasized the importance of preparing for worst-case scenarios, stating that while common sense may prevail and nuclear weapons will never be needed, it would be a crime not to be prepared.
