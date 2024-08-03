UNRWA Educational Activities Gradually Resuming in Gaza amid Israeli War

Islam Times - The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has begun a gradual resumption of educational activities in some shelters in the central and southern Gaza Strip this week.

In an interview with Anadolu, UNRWA Media Director Inas Hamdan explained that the resumed activities are part of a longer-term plan, focusing initially on sports, arts, drama, and games.She added that these activities will also include psychosocial support for students in various shelters, tailored to the prevailing conditions.Hamdan stressed that while this step aims to help children affected by the ongoing war regain a semblance of normalcy, it is still too early to discuss a comprehensive educational plan due to the continuing war and multiple challenges.The UNRWA reported earlier this week that 85% of its schools in Gaza, or 477 out of 564 buildings, have been either directly damaged or require significant repairs to become operational again.Israeli airstrikes have hit schools, mosques, and hospitals numerous times in its nine-month offensive on Gaza, in violation of rules against hitting civilian facilities.Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7.More than 39,500 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 91,000 injured, according to local health authorities.Almost 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.