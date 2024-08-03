Israeli Military Conducts Deadly Drone Strike near Tulkarem, Raids across West Bank

Islam Times - The Israeli military has conducted a drone strike near the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarem, killing at least five people, as reported by local media.

Additionally, a series of raids have been carried out in various locations across the West Bank, resulting in multiple arrests, including that of a Palestinian journalist.The Israeli military bombed a vehicle on Attil Zeita Road near Tulkarem, leading to the deaths of its occupants, according to local reports. The military claimed that the vehicle's passengers was a member of a “terrorist squad” but did not provide further details. Israeli forces have since arrived at the site of the strike.Local media reports now confirm that the drone strike killed at least five people, whose bodies have been transferred to Thabet Hospital in Tulkarem.In a separate incident, Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian journalist after raiding his home in the Talaat at-Tur neighborhood of Nablus. The raid extended to a nearby home, where several family members were also detained.The Nablus Brigade, an armed group, stated that its fighters engaged Israeli troops in gun battles around the Balata refugee camp during these operations.Further arrests occurred during a raid on the town of Jalqamous in the Jenin governorate.In recent hours, Israeli military raids have been reported in other parts of the occupied West Bank, including the Dheisheh camp in Bethlehem, Tulkarem city, where bulldozers destroyed infrastructure, and the towns of Jamma’in and Sebastia in the Nablus governorate.