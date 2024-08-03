0
Saturday 3 August 2024 - 21:50

Pakistan Supports Iran’s Call

Story Code : 1151846
Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

It came just hours after Israel targeted and killed top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in a retaliatory strike on the Lebanese capital Beirut, sending fears of a wider regional conflict soaring in the fallout from the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

In a telephonic conversation with Ishaq Dar today, Acting Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Bagehri Kani shared his country’s deep anguish on the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Dawn reported.

FM Dar conveyed to his Iranian counterpart that Pakistan shared their sentiments, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had condemned the developments in Gaza and the atrocious assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in the “strongest possible terms”.

Moreover, the National Assembly unanimously condemned the killing, which it said was against “international law, established diplomatic norms and acceptable behavior amongst the comity of nations”.

Kani requested Dar to participate in the “extraordinary meeting” of the OIC being convened on this matter at the “foreign ministers level”.

The meeting has been requested by Iran and is likely to be held in near future, the FO said.

Dar fully supported the call for an extraordinary meeting and confirmed that Pakistan would “actively participate” in the “important meeting”.
