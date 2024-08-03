Sirens Sounded at North Occupied Territory of Palestine

Islam Times - The Lebanese sources reported that alarm was heard in north of the occupied lands and territories of Palestine.

The media of the Zionist regime reported that sound of the sirens was heard in the settlements of Betzet and Shlomi in the western Galilee.Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance Movement of Lebanon announced that the center of Hadab Yaroun had been shelled and there were casualties.In line with supporting the steadfast Palestinian nation in Gaza and in response to the enemy's attacks on the villages in south and residential houses, especially in Kfarkela, the fighters of the Islamic resistance targeted the building tha was used by the Zionist regime’s forces and caused casualties.Al-Mayadeen correspondent reported a missile attack from Lebanon towards the West Galilee in the occupied lands.