Israeli Forces Martyr 15 in Hamama School Strike in Gaza

Islam Times - Fifteen Palestinians were martyred in Zionist regime’s attack on Hamama School in the north of Gaza on Saturday.

Israeli fighter jets struck Hamama School, which houses displaced people in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, for the second time on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported.At least 10 people were reported killed in the earlier attack. The new raids completely destroyed the school and led to more deaths.The school was targeted with three missiles while the victims from the earlier attack were being rescued.Palestinian sources announced that the Israeli army targeted the school twice and prevented the martyrs from being removed from the rubble, the report added.