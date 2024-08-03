0
Saturday 3 August 2024 - 22:06

Iraqi Cleric Sadr Urges Closure of Israel Embassies

In a post on his X account on Friday, Sadr said the Iraqi government should adopt a diplomatic stance on the countries that have normalized their relations with Israel.

The leader of the Sadr Movement in Iraq added that the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should issue decisive resolutions to exert pressure on the United Nations and its Security Council to take the necessary measures against the oppressive Israeli regime.

The terrorist Israeli regime has violated all international laws in the region, he emphasized.

The cleric said the Iraqi government and parliament need to take the necessary diplomatic and international action against any country that refrains from placing an embargo on Israeli goods and shutting down its embassy.

This is necessary to support the oppressed people in the East and West of the world, he pointed out.

Sadr’s post came days after acts of assassination against Fuad Shukr, one of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance movement military commanders, by the Israeli regime in Beirut on Tuesday and also Hamas's Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh and his security guard during a visit to the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday.

Hours after Haniyeh’s assassination, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei warned the Israeli regime of a "harsh response", saying the Islamic Republic must avenge the blood of the Palestinian Resistance leader.

Palestinian groups have already condemned Haniyeh’s assassination in the strongest terms, vowing to make those behind the assassination pay the price of the heinous act.

The Israeli regime has been conducting a genocidal war against the people of Palestine in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

At least 39,480 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed and 91,128 people wounded in the war that began following a retaliatory operation by the Palestinian territory’s Resistance movements.
