Intelligence Minister: Israel Assassinated Hamas Leader Haniyeh with US Green Light

Islam Times - Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib says that the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran was committed with the US green light to the Zionists.

Issuing a message, the Iranian intelligence minister offered condolences over the martyrdom of the chief of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh.The cowardly assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, who was executed by usurping Zionists with the green light of the United States, once again revealed the Zionist regime's barbaric nature, he said.This unfortunate disaster is a sign of the collapse of this regime, he added.Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran, according to a statement released by the IRGC."With condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine and the Islamic nation and the combatants of the Resistance Front and the noble nation of Iran, this morning (Wednesday) the residence of Mr. Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic Resistance of Hamas, was hit in Tehran, and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred," the statement reads.Further investigation into the incident is underway.