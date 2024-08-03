0
Saturday 3 August 2024

Senior IRGC Commander: Iran to Avenge Martyrs Blood on Israeli Regime

Iraj Masjedi, the deputy coordinator of the IRGC Quds Force for co-oardinative affairs made the remarks while attending a funeral procession held in south Tehran on Saturday for martyr Milad Bidi, Iran's military adviser in Syria and Lebanon, who was martyred in the recent Israeli regime's attack in Dahiyeh in south Beirut.

"Beloved martyr Milad Bidi was martyred by the Global Arrogance," said Masjedi.

The IRGC Quds force senior commander added that the the martyrs will never die as they will remain in the hearts of the people. 

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will take revenge on Zionist regime," he continued.
