Saturday 3 August 2024 - 22:24

Israeli Delegation Headed to Egypt for Prisoner Exchange Talk

Story Code : 1151858
Media sources announced the trip of a high-ranking delegation of the Zionist regime to Egypt with the participation of the heads of the Mossad and Shin Bet and the Zionist regime operations coordinator, Axios reported.

These sources emphasized that the trip of the Zionist regime delegation was a result of US pressure to continue the prisoner exchange negotiations.

Axios quoted these sources as saying that this delegation will discuss security issues related to the Philadelphia Axis, also known as the Salah al-Din Axis with the head of the Intelligence Organization and Egyptian army officials.
