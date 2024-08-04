Egypt Backs Lebanon against Israeli Threats

Islam Times - Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty voiced strong support for Lebanon in facing Israeli threats, as tensions between Israel and Hezbollah escalate, raising fears of a full-scale war.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty expressed Egypt's support for Lebanon in confronting Israeli threats during a telephone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib on Saturday.Abdelatty also conveyed Egypt’s “deep concern over the dangerously increasing pace of escalation” in the region.On July 30, Abdelatty stated that Cairo had established contacts with “relevant parties” to contain Israel's current escalation against Lebanon and to prevent the region from descending into a major war.He made these remarks during phone calls with Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his Lebanese counterpart at the time.The top diplomat informed Lebanese officials of Egyptian efforts to avoid dragging the region into a wide-scale war.Both sides agreed to continue consultations to coordinate efforts to reduce tension and escalation, the ministry added.At least 12 people were killed and several others wounded on July 27 in a rocket attack on a football pitch in the town of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.Israel was quick to blame Hezbollah, which denied it was responsible.In a written statement, the resistance movement said, “The Islamic Resistance has absolutely nothing to do with the incident and categorically denies all false allegations in this regard.”Hezbollah officials informed the United Nations that the strike on Majdal Shams was the result of an errant Israeli interceptor missile, according to a US official speaking to the Axios news website.The regime, however, insisted on blaming Hezbollah for the incident, and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hezbollah would “pay a heavy price.”Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging deadly fire since early October last year, shortly after the regime launched a genocidal aggression against the Gaza Strip following a surprise operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group.The Lebanese resistance movement has vowed to continue its retaliatory attacks as long as the Israeli regime continues its Gaza war, which has so far killed at least 39,550 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza.Hezbollah officials have repeatedly stated that they do not want a war with Israel while stressing that they are prepared in case it occurs.Two Israeli wars waged against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006 were met with strong resistance from Hezbollah, resulting in the retreat of the regime in both conflicts.