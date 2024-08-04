0
Sunday 4 August 2024 - 08:26

'Lateral Thinking' Pandemic Sceptics Rally in Berlin

Story Code : 1151892
Some participants waved banners demanding a "reappraisal" of the government measures imposed in hopes of controlling the spread of the virus, as well as "consequences for those responsible," DPA reported.

Others waived flags emblazoned with the dove symbol of peace and denounced the current German government's push to rebuild the country's armed forces.

Many decried German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left coalition government and some carried placards for the fringe political party The Basis, which is seen as tied to the Lateral Thinking movement.

Demonstrators marched through the center of the German capital on Saturday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the demonstration went peacefully, although police officers noted several violations of an order not to display any posters related to the political magazine Compact, which was recently banned as a right-wing extremist outlet by German authorities.

A preliminary police estimate put the crowd at the demonstration at around 9,000 people.

A total of 500 police officers were deployed to monitor the demonstration, as well as several planned counter-demonstrations.

The Lateral Thinking, or Querdenken, movement formed across Germany during the coronavirus pandemic, with supporters repeatedly demonstrating against the measures to contain the virus.

In August 2020, an estimated 20,000 people joined a demonstration against the coronavirus measures in Berlin, although organizers claimed that the actual crowd was much larger.
Comment


Featured Stories
Two Ships Attacked Off Yemen’s Shore, Says UKMTO
Two Ships Attacked Off Yemen’s Shore, Says UKMTO
MPs Hold Closed Meeting on Haniyeh Assassination
MPs Hold Closed Meeting on Haniyeh Assassination
4 August 2024
US Central Command Cmdr. Enters Middle East Region: Source
US Central Command Cmdr. Enters Middle East Region: Source
4 August 2024
Ghalibaf: Al-Aqsa Storm Harbinger of Ending Israeli Regime Existence
Ghalibaf: Al-Aqsa Storm Harbinger of Ending Israeli Regime Existence
4 August 2024
Islamic Jihad: "We Will Hit Enemy from Where It Doesn
Islamic Jihad: "We Will Hit Enemy from Where It Doesn't Expect"
3 August 2024
Intelligence Minister: Israel Assassinated Hamas Leader Haniyeh with US Green Light
Intelligence Minister: Israel Assassinated Hamas Leader Haniyeh with US Green Light
3 August 2024
US Bolsters Bases in Northeastern Syria with Apache Copters
US Bolsters Bases in Northeastern Syria with Apache Copters
3 August 2024
Source Refute NY Times Report on Haniyeh Assassination
Source Refute NY Times Report on Haniyeh Assassination
3 August 2024
Israeli Restrictions, Unsafe Conditions Hinder Gaza Aid: UN
Israeli Restrictions, Unsafe Conditions Hinder Gaza Aid: UN
3 August 2024
To Assist Zionist Criminals; Pentagon to Deploy More Military Capabilities to West Asia
To Assist Zionist Criminals; Pentagon to Deploy More Military Capabilities to West Asia
3 August 2024
Maduro Blames US, Musk for Leading Coup Attempts in Venezuela
Maduro Blames US, Musk for Leading Coup Attempts in Venezuela
3 August 2024
OIC Demands Urgent Investigation into ’Israeli’ Abuses of Palestinian Detainees
OIC Demands Urgent Investigation into ’Israeli’ Abuses of Palestinian Detainees
3 August 2024
Thousands Attend Funeral Prayer for Hamas Leader Haniyeh in Qatar
Thousands Attend Funeral Prayer for Hamas Leader Haniyeh in Qatar
2 August 2024