Sunday 4 August 2024 - 08:39

Two Ships Attacked Off Yemen’s Shore, Says UKMTO

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 170NM (nautical miles) southeast of Aden, Yemen," TASS reported, citing the statement.

"The master of a merchant vessel reports the armed security team observed a small explosion in close proximity to the vessel. The Master confirms there is no damage and all crew are reported safe," UKMTO said adding that the vessel was proceeding to its next port of call.

Later, the UKMTO wrote on its X profile about another incident 125 nautical miles east of Aden. The incident was defined as an attack.

"The Company Security Officer reports that the vessel was hit by a missile. No fires, water ingress or oil leaks have been observed. Vessel is proceeding to next port of call," the agency said.

According to UKMTO, there was no damage and the entire crew is safe.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza come to an end.

The US and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.
