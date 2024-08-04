Trump Congrats Putin on 'Great Deal' on Prisoner Exchange

Islam Times - US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has congratulated Russian leader Vladimir Putin on a prisoner swap deal with a number of Western countries.

Trump told supporters in Atlanta, Georgia that Putin "had made another great deal," TASS reported.However, according to Trump, the deal was a terrible one for Washington. "We got our people back, but boy did we make some horrible, horrible deals," the politician emphasized.Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on August 1 that eight Russian nationals, detained or convicted in several NATO countries, as well as two minors, had returned home following a prisoner swap conducted at Ankara’s airport. One of those swapped was Russian citizen Vadim Krasikov, who had been serving a life sentence in Germany. The Russians were exchanged for a group of individuals who acted in the interests of other countries.According to US President Joe Biden, Russia released 16 people as part of the prisoner swap, including former US Marine Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, convicted of espionage in Russia.