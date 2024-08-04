0
Sunday 4 August 2024 - 08:52

Tel Aviv Regime Cancels Domestic Flights

Story Code : 1151902
According to Israeli media, Israel Air has canceled all domestic flights tonight (Monday) between Eilat port in northern southern occupied territories and Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv due to “the security situation”.

The announcement came as Lebanon’s Hezbollah has hit several locations in occupied territories with rockets overnight.

According to this report, flights between Ellad and Eilat airports have also been canceled until Sunday morning.

So far, more than 15 international airlines have canceled their flights to Tel Aviv due to the fear of Iran's retaliatory attack against the Zionist regime, and Ben Gurion Airport is empty of passengers.
