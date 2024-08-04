0
Sunday 4 August 2024 - 08:58

With Regional Issues on Agenda; Jordan’s Foreign Minister Safadi Visits Tehran

Story Code : 1151904
During his trip to Tehran, Safadi will meet and consult with Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani regarding the recent developments in the region and bilateral relations.

The trip comes as two diplomats held two telephone conversations during the last 48 hours.

Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani wrote on his X account, "Tonight, in response to the phone call by the foreign ministers of Jordan and Egypt, which was our second phone conversation during the last 48 hours, we exchanged views on the process of developments in the region, and all three of us emphasized the continuation of consultation between the countries of the region."

He wrote that the situation in the West Asian region is very sensitive due to the continuation of the crimes and dangerous adventures of the criminal gang ruling in Tel Aviv.

Bagheri added, "The Muslim countries of the region should prevent the continuation of the genocide in Gaza and the expansion of the aggression of the Zionist regime in the region by adopting a unified and decisive position and coordinated actions. Iran's determination to hold the regime accountable is serious."
