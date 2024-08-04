0
Sunday 4 August 2024 - 20:41

Iran’s Parliament Backs Retaliation against Israel

Story Code : 1151991
Iran’s Parliament Backs Retaliation against Israel
Addressing a Sunday session of the Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said the lawmakers call for Iran’s “deterrent reaction” to the Israeli crime, in such a way that the national interests are protected.

Decent revenge for the martyrdom of Haniyeh, who was in Tehran as a guest, must be taken, the speaker added, voicing the Parliament’s full support for any decision by the military officials about the time and manner of response to the Israeli act of aggression.

The Parliament has no doubt that the Islamic Republic’s “devastating and wise response” to Israel will satisfy the Iranian people and the resistance forces and make the Zionist regime and its chief sponsor, the US, regret, Qalibaf added.

The US and Israel will have to rectify their calculations to avoid another mistake harming their security and regional peace, he stated.

Pointing to the fact that none of the acts of aggression against Iran after the victory of the Islamic Revolution has remained unanswered, Qalibaf said the Iranian military forces are going to “give a historic lesson to the terrorist enemy and its deceitful sponsor, namely the US.”

The Israeli regime assassinated Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in the early hours of July 31.

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the new Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, was assassinated in a special residence in northern Tehran after being hit by an aerial projectile.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s Revenge Plan Surprising, Unknown to Israel: Ex-IRGC Intelligence Chief
Iran’s Revenge Plan Surprising, Unknown to Israel: Ex-IRGC Intelligence Chief
Biden Hopes Iran Will Not Retaliate Israeli Regime Aggression
Biden Hopes Iran Will Not Retaliate Israeli Regime Aggression
4 August 2024
Gaza-Based Resistance Group Launches New Rocket Barrage
Gaza-Based Resistance Group Launches New Rocket Barrage
4 August 2024
Zionists Admit 10000 Israeli Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Gaza
Zionists Admit 10000 Israeli Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Gaza
4 August 2024
Two Ships Attacked Off Yemen’s Shore, Says UKMTO
Two Ships Attacked Off Yemen’s Shore, Says UKMTO
4 August 2024
MPs Hold Closed Meeting on Haniyeh Assassination
MPs Hold Closed Meeting on Haniyeh Assassination
4 August 2024
US Central Command Cmdr. Enters Middle East Region: Source
US Central Command Cmdr. Enters Middle East Region: Source
4 August 2024
Ghalibaf: Al-Aqsa Storm Harbinger of Ending Israeli Regime Existence
Ghalibaf: Al-Aqsa Storm Harbinger of Ending Israeli Regime Existence
4 August 2024
Islamic Jihad: "We Will Hit Enemy from Where It Doesn
Islamic Jihad: "We Will Hit Enemy from Where It Doesn't Expect"
3 August 2024
Intelligence Minister: Israel Assassinated Hamas Leader Haniyeh with US Green Light
Intelligence Minister: Israel Assassinated Hamas Leader Haniyeh with US Green Light
3 August 2024
US Bolsters Bases in Northeastern Syria with Apache Copters
US Bolsters Bases in Northeastern Syria with Apache Copters
3 August 2024
Source Refute NY Times Report on Haniyeh Assassination
Source Refute NY Times Report on Haniyeh Assassination
3 August 2024
Israeli Restrictions, Unsafe Conditions Hinder Gaza Aid: UN
Israeli Restrictions, Unsafe Conditions Hinder Gaza Aid: UN
3 August 2024