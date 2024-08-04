Iran’s Parliament Backs Retaliation against Israel

Islam Times - The speaker of the Iranian Parliament expressed the legislature’s support for a devastating retaliatory response to the Zionist regime for the assassination of the head of political bureau of Hamas who was in Tehran as a guest.

Addressing a Sunday session of the Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said the lawmakers call for Iran’s “deterrent reaction” to the Israeli crime, in such a way that the national interests are protected.Decent revenge for the martyrdom of Haniyeh, who was in Tehran as a guest, must be taken, the speaker added, voicing the Parliament’s full support for any decision by the military officials about the time and manner of response to the Israeli act of aggression.The Parliament has no doubt that the Islamic Republic’s “devastating and wise response” to Israel will satisfy the Iranian people and the resistance forces and make the Zionist regime and its chief sponsor, the US, regret, Qalibaf added.The US and Israel will have to rectify their calculations to avoid another mistake harming their security and regional peace, he stated.Pointing to the fact that none of the acts of aggression against Iran after the victory of the Islamic Revolution has remained unanswered, Qalibaf said the Iranian military forces are going to “give a historic lesson to the terrorist enemy and its deceitful sponsor, namely the US.”The Israeli regime assassinated Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in the early hours of July 31.Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the new Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, was assassinated in a special residence in northern Tehran after being hit by an aerial projectile.