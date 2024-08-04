0
Sunday 4 August 2024 - 20:44

Protesters in Paris Show Solidarity with Palestine during Olympic Cycling Event

Story Code : 1151993
As cyclists passed through the 20th arrondissement of Paris, demonstrators held Palestinian flags and wore keffiyehs and scarves, symbols of Palestinian nationalism.

Protesters donned t-shirts in the colors of the Palestinian flag and chanted: "Free Palestine."

The French gendarmerie, requesting that demonstrators remove their Palestinian flags, monitored the activists throughout the race.

Meanwhile, hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the Place de la Nation to call for an end to Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, which have persisted for nearly 10 months.

Demonstrators carried Palestinian flags and banners displaying images of children killed in Israeli attacks.

Israel has faced international condemnation for flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire and for its continued offensive on Gaza since October 7.

Local health authorities report that over 39,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed, and more than 91,000 injured.

Nearly 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, Gaza remains devastated under a blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

The International Court of Justice has accused Israel of genocide and ordered it to halt its military operation in Rafah, where over 1 million Palestinians have sought refuge.
