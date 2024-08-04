0
Sunday 4 August 2024 - 20:50

Iran’s Revenge Plan Surprising, Unknown to Israel: Ex-IRGC Intelligence Chief

Story Code : 1151995
Addressing a cultural event in Mashhad on Sunday, Hossein Taeb said the operation that Iran has designed to take revenge on Israel for the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh will be “surprising” and won’t fall within the framework of the scenarios predicted by the Zionist regime.

Highlighting Israel’s dire internal situation and its social and economic problems, including capital flight, the cleric noted that the scenario of Iran’s retaliatory action is still unknown to Israel.

He stated that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his opponents have come to the conclusion that Israel is on the brink of collapse.

The Jewish regime will possibly disappear by 2028 if the current situation goes on, Taeb stated, adding that Netanyahu and the extremist and conservative currents believe that Israel won’t last until its eightieth anniversary of formation, which is why they look for new methods to rise to the challenges ahead.  

The Israeli regime assassinated Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in the early hours of July 31.

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the new Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, was assassinated in a special residence in northern Tehran after being hit by an aerial projectile.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Israeli regime of a "harsh response" for Haniyeh's assassination, calling it the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader's blood.
