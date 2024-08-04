0
Sunday 4 August 2024 - 20:58

Israeli Attacks in Gaza Kill at Least 10 Palestinians

Story Code : 1151998
Israeli Attacks in Gaza Kill at Least 10 Palestinians
At least three people were killed and several others wounded as Israeli drones dropped bombs on tents in the yard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, according to Al Jazeera Arabic.

Israeli forces launched several raids on the eastern neighborhoods of Gaza City and the western neighborhoods of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, while Israeli gunboats fired towards the northwestern areas of Gaza City, Palestinian media reported.

The office stated that the latest Israeli attack on tents housing displaced Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital killed at least three people and wounded 18 others.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this new massacre by the occupation,” it said, urging the international community to pressure Israel to cease its “genocide” and end the “waterfall of blood” in the Gaza Strip.

Aljazeera correspondent in Gaza, Anas al-Sharif, posted a video on X showing a fire that broke out at the hospital following the attack.

The Israeli attack on the home of the al-Hasanat family killed three people and wounded several others.

Israeli forces also hit the home of the Amour family in Jabalia in northern Gaza, causing several casualties, Al Jazeera Arabic reported.

Medical sources reported that at least four Palestinians were killed in the attack on a house in the al-Fakhoura area in Jabalia.

Earlier, six other Palestinians were killed in two separate Israeli attacks on a home and the yard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah.

At least 39,550 people have been killed and 91,280 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s Revenge Plan Surprising, Unknown to Israel: Ex-IRGC Intelligence Chief
Iran’s Revenge Plan Surprising, Unknown to Israel: Ex-IRGC Intelligence Chief
Biden Hopes Iran Will Not Retaliate Israeli Regime Aggression
Biden Hopes Iran Will Not Retaliate Israeli Regime Aggression
4 August 2024
Gaza-Based Resistance Group Launches New Rocket Barrage
Gaza-Based Resistance Group Launches New Rocket Barrage
4 August 2024
Zionists Admit 10000 Israeli Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Gaza
Zionists Admit 10000 Israeli Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Gaza
4 August 2024
Two Ships Attacked Off Yemen’s Shore, Says UKMTO
Two Ships Attacked Off Yemen’s Shore, Says UKMTO
4 August 2024
MPs Hold Closed Meeting on Haniyeh Assassination
MPs Hold Closed Meeting on Haniyeh Assassination
4 August 2024
US Central Command Cmdr. Enters Middle East Region: Source
US Central Command Cmdr. Enters Middle East Region: Source
4 August 2024
Ghalibaf: Al-Aqsa Storm Harbinger of Ending Israeli Regime Existence
Ghalibaf: Al-Aqsa Storm Harbinger of Ending Israeli Regime Existence
4 August 2024
Islamic Jihad: "We Will Hit Enemy from Where It Doesn
Islamic Jihad: "We Will Hit Enemy from Where It Doesn't Expect"
3 August 2024
Intelligence Minister: Israel Assassinated Hamas Leader Haniyeh with US Green Light
Intelligence Minister: Israel Assassinated Hamas Leader Haniyeh with US Green Light
3 August 2024
US Bolsters Bases in Northeastern Syria with Apache Copters
US Bolsters Bases in Northeastern Syria with Apache Copters
3 August 2024
Source Refute NY Times Report on Haniyeh Assassination
Source Refute NY Times Report on Haniyeh Assassination
3 August 2024
Israeli Restrictions, Unsafe Conditions Hinder Gaza Aid: UN
Israeli Restrictions, Unsafe Conditions Hinder Gaza Aid: UN
3 August 2024