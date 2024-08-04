Israeli Attacks in Gaza Kill at Least 10 Palestinians

Islam Times - At least 10 Palestinians were killed and more than a dozen wounded in Israeli attacks on Deir el-Balah and Jabalia in Gaza, including a drone assault that set fire to tents housing displaced people at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

At least three people were killed and several others wounded as Israeli drones dropped bombs on tents in the yard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, according to Al Jazeera Arabic.Israeli forces launched several raids on the eastern neighborhoods of Gaza City and the western neighborhoods of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, while Israeli gunboats fired towards the northwestern areas of Gaza City, Palestinian media reported.The office stated that the latest Israeli attack on tents housing displaced Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital killed at least three people and wounded 18 others.“We condemn in the strongest terms this new massacre by the occupation,” it said, urging the international community to pressure Israel to cease its “genocide” and end the “waterfall of blood” in the Gaza Strip.Aljazeera correspondent in Gaza, Anas al-Sharif, posted a video on X showing a fire that broke out at the hospital following the attack.The Israeli attack on the home of the al-Hasanat family killed three people and wounded several others.Israeli forces also hit the home of the Amour family in Jabalia in northern Gaza, causing several casualties, Al Jazeera Arabic reported.Medical sources reported that at least four Palestinians were killed in the attack on a house in the al-Fakhoura area in Jabalia.Earlier, six other Palestinians were killed in two separate Israeli attacks on a home and the yard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah.At least 39,550 people have been killed and 91,280 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza.