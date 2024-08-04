0
Sunday 4 August 2024 - 20:59

Hackers Can Wirelessly Monitor Displays via HDMI Radiation, Researchers Warn

A research team from the University of the Republic in Montevideo, Uruguay, has revealed a new technique that combines wireless electromagnetic monitoring and AI to interpret text on a victim's screen through HDMI radiation.

This method, published on Cornell's ArXiv service and reported by Techspot, intercepts the electromagnetic radiation emitted from HDMI cables and processes it with AI to decode the video signal.

The researchers demonstrated that an AI model could be trained to interpret tiny fluctuations in electromagnetic energy from the wired HDMI signal. Despite HDMI cables being a wired standard and typically encrypted digitally, enough electromagnetic signals can be detected without direct access.

While detection and decoding are distinct processes, the researchers found that using an AI model with text recognition software allows the wireless recording of EM radiation to be interpreted with up to 70 percent accuracy.

This level of accuracy, though not perfect, represents a 60 percent improvement over previous methods and is sufficient to steal passwords and other sensitive information. The technique can be executed wirelessly, even from outside a building under ideal conditions.

Skimming off wireless electromagnetic signals for surveillance is not a new concept, known as TEMPEST (Transient Electromagnetic Pulse Emanation Standard), with roots dating back to World War II espionage. However, HDMI cables, with their digital transmission and HDCP encryption, were not considered highly susceptible to such attacks until now.

The researchers have named this AI algorithm-assisted method "Deep-TEMPEST," which poses significant security concerns. They claim that state-level spies and industrial espionage agents are already employing this technique or similar alternatives.

While the sophisticated nature of this method and the need for proximity to the target system make it unlikely to affect regular users, government agencies and large companies with sensitive data should consider implementing EM-shielding measures. This precaution is particularly important for employees working from home.
