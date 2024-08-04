Two Israeli Settlers Killed in Stabbing Operation in Holon

Islam Times - Two Israeli settlers were killed and three others injured this morning in a stabbing operation on Moshe Dayan Street in the Holon area, south of Tel Aviv, according to local media.

Two Israeli civilians were killed and two others were wounded in a new martyrdom-seeking operation in the central city of Holon in occu[ied lands in south of Tel Aviv on Sunday morning, police and medics said, according to the Times of Israel.The attacker was a martyrdom-seeking Palestinian man who stabbed the Zionists at three different locations before being shot dead by a police officer.Israeli media further reported that the individual who carried out the attack did not have a permit to enter the occupied territories. According to Israeli reports, he is from Salfit in the occupied West Bank, lacked an entry permit, and had no prior security-related offenses.According to the Lebanese Al Mayadeen news network English website, The Palestinian Resistance Committees praised the "heroic operation in Holon", describing it as a "significant blow" to both the Israeli security and military systems. They affirmed that it is a "clear indication of the fragility of the occupation entity in the face of the will of the brave freedom fighters."The Resistance Committees stated that the Holon operation is a "practical response to the enemy's crimes, genocide, and the daily killings of our Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza."They also noted that the daily acts of genocide committed by the occupation government "must be met with more painful operations" and called on the freedom fighters to intensify their operations and resist in all forms and every field.As “Israel” intensifies and escalates its attacks on the Palestinians, acts of Resistance continue in the occupied West Bank and al-Quds, especially during the past few weeks.