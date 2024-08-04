0
Sunday 4 August 2024 - 21:10

Two US Troops Killed in Iraq: Army

Story Code : 1152006
Two US Troops Killed in Iraq: Army
Two Georgia National Guard soldiers died Wednesday in Iraq in what the U.S. Army says were unrelated noncombat deaths, CBS News reported. 

Spc. Travis Jordan Pameni, 23, of Douglasville, died in Baghdad after an incident in another location, the Army said. Pameni was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, based in Lawrenceville.

That unit began a mission at an undisclosed location in the Middle East in April.

Spc. Owen James Elliott, 23, of Twin City, died in Baghdad. Elliott was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment, based in Savannah.

That unit began a Middle East deployment in December, the Georgia National Guard has said, focusing on air defense artillery.

The Army said it's investigating each death. There's no evidence of foul play, officials said.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Specialist Pameni and Specialist Elliott," said Maj. Gen. Dwayne Wilson, commander and Adjutant General of the Georgia National Guard. "Both of these soldiers selflessly served our state and nation. We extend our prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of both soldiers."

The Georgia National Guard declined further comment Saturday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s Revenge Plan Surprising, Unknown to Israel: Ex-IRGC Intelligence Chief
Iran’s Revenge Plan Surprising, Unknown to Israel: Ex-IRGC Intelligence Chief
Biden Hopes Iran Will Not Retaliate Israeli Regime Aggression
Biden Hopes Iran Will Not Retaliate Israeli Regime Aggression
4 August 2024
Gaza-Based Resistance Group Launches New Rocket Barrage
Gaza-Based Resistance Group Launches New Rocket Barrage
4 August 2024
Zionists Admit 10000 Israeli Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Gaza
Zionists Admit 10000 Israeli Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Gaza
4 August 2024
Two Ships Attacked Off Yemen’s Shore, Says UKMTO
Two Ships Attacked Off Yemen’s Shore, Says UKMTO
4 August 2024
MPs Hold Closed Meeting on Haniyeh Assassination
MPs Hold Closed Meeting on Haniyeh Assassination
4 August 2024
US Central Command Cmdr. Enters Middle East Region: Source
US Central Command Cmdr. Enters Middle East Region: Source
4 August 2024
Ghalibaf: Al-Aqsa Storm Harbinger of Ending Israeli Regime Existence
Ghalibaf: Al-Aqsa Storm Harbinger of Ending Israeli Regime Existence
4 August 2024
Islamic Jihad: "We Will Hit Enemy from Where It Doesn
Islamic Jihad: "We Will Hit Enemy from Where It Doesn't Expect"
3 August 2024
Intelligence Minister: Israel Assassinated Hamas Leader Haniyeh with US Green Light
Intelligence Minister: Israel Assassinated Hamas Leader Haniyeh with US Green Light
3 August 2024
US Bolsters Bases in Northeastern Syria with Apache Copters
US Bolsters Bases in Northeastern Syria with Apache Copters
3 August 2024
Source Refute NY Times Report on Haniyeh Assassination
Source Refute NY Times Report on Haniyeh Assassination
3 August 2024
Israeli Restrictions, Unsafe Conditions Hinder Gaza Aid: UN
Israeli Restrictions, Unsafe Conditions Hinder Gaza Aid: UN
3 August 2024