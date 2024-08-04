0
Sunday 4 August 2024 - 21:14

Ukraine Claims It Sank Russian Submarine in Crimea

The Rostov-on-Don, a kilo-class attack submarine launched in 2014, sank after it was struck in a missile attack on the port city of Sevastopol on Friday, Ukraine's general staff said in a statement.

It was reportedly one of four submarines operated by Russia's Black Sea fleet capable of launching Kalibr cruise missiles. The Russian defense ministry has not commented.
Officials in Kyiv said the attack also destroyed four S-400 air defense systems protecting the peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

According to the BBC, the strike marks the latest attack on Russian naval forces in Sevastopol in recent months. In March alone, Ukraine said it hit two landing ships and a patrol vessel in the port city.

Last week Ukraine's military said Moscow had been forced to withdraw all of its naval assets from the Sea of Azov - a body of water connected to the Black Sea - due to repeated strikes on its vessels.
