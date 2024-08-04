0
Fire Breaks Out Near Oil Depot in Russia's Rostov Region

Fire Breaks Out Near Oil Depot in Russia
According to eyewitnesses, the fire in Azov started with grass, after which the fire spread to tires and garbage in an open area in an industrial zone, and then to a tire warehouse, reported RBC Ukraine website.

The governor of the region said that there is a threat of the fire spreading to neighboring facilities, including a nearby fuel and lubricants warehouse.

The fire was 5,000 square meters in size. 90 specialists and 27 pieces of equipment are fighting it.

Local sources also noted that the column of black smoke is so high that residents of Bataysk and the western part of Rostov can see it.

In addition, the sources reported that the smoke was allegedly rising from the territory of the oil depot on Druzhby Street. 

On the night of August 3, Ukrainian drones hit the Gubkinskaya oil depot, which is located in Russia's Belgorod region. The attack resulted in a fire there.

Also RBC-Ukraine reported that days earlier NASA satellites recorded large-scale fires at the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region. These consequences were seen after the overnight strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

No other media, including Western media have reported such an attack in Rustov region by the time this piece of news was being published. 
