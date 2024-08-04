Iran Urges ‘More Practical, Effective Support’ for Palestine

Islam Times - The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry says the Muslim world should support the rights of millions of war-ravaged Palestinian people in a “more effective and practical” way.

Nasser Kan’ani made the statement in a note on Sunday on the occasion of the Day of “Islamic Human Rights and Human Dignity."He said on the occasion of the day, Iran calls on all Muslim governments and nations to provide “more practical and effective” protection for the human rights of millions of Palestinian people who are posed to siege, bombardment, displacement and imprisonment.These are a clear example of violation of the Palestinian people’s rights over the past decades, he added.The most obvious basic human rights of the Palestinian people have been violated by an occupying regime, the Iranian spokesman emphasized.He said the Palestinian people are now on the verge of genocide by the Israeli regime as they are suffering from the most severe and heinous anti-human acts that have never occurred in history.Kan’ani urged the international community to fulfill its duty and put an end to the “unacceptable” immunity of the Israeli regime, which is not committed to any principles of human rights.Muslim countries and nations play a key and determining role in this regard, he pointed out.The Iranian diplomat noted that the development of human rights values in today's chaotic and confused world requires global and peaceful determination and prevention of world powers from abusing the concept to achieve their own illegitimate political goals.Israel launched the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory operation into the occupied territories.Concomitantly with the war, the regime has been enforcing a near-total siege on the coastal territory, which has reduced the flow of foodstuffs, medicine, electricity, and water into the Palestinian territory into a trickle.So far during the military onslaught, the regime has killed at least 39,583 Gazans. Another 91,398 Palestinians have sustained injuries as well.Kazem Gharibabadi, secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights, said Western countries that claim to support human rights openly support the Israeli regime’s genocidal war and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and Rafah.Addressing a ceremony to commemorate the Day of “Islamic Human Rights and Human Dignity" in Tehran on Sunday, Gharibabadi added that human dignity and freedom are widely violated by false claimants of human rights.Iran’s top human rights official emphasized that the hypocrisy and ineffectiveness of the West’s human rights dialogue have been revealed to the world to such an extent that the US Congress brutally suppressed the peaceful protests of university students.However, he added, the US Congress honored criminal and terrorist Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has killed and injured nearly 130,000 innocent people, more than two-thirds of whom are children and women.