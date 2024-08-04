Israel Bombs Two More Schools, Killing 30 Palestinians

Islam Times - Israel’s occupation forces have struck two school compounds in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 30 displaced Palestinians, according to the territory’s civil defense agency.

The regime's airstrikes hit the schools of al-Nasr and Hassan Salama in Gaza City on Sunday.The spokesman of the Palestinian Civil Defense Mahmoud Basal said in a statement that the regime’s forces have committed “a massacre in every sense of the word” by bombing the school compounds that were sheltering displaced people of Gaza.He described the scenes of the attacks as “difficult and tragic” with children accounting for 80 percent of those killed and wounded.Palestine Red Crescent spokesperson Nebal Farsakh told Al Jazeera that the agency's ambulance teams managed to evacuate several injured people, but that “many are still missing under the rubble.”Farsakh said she witnessed “very horrific scenes” with “women screaming” as they looked for their children in the rubble.“This attack is again another proof that there is no safe place in Gaza,” she said. “These two schools are housing displaced civilians who have been forced to leave multiple times, and now even they have been forced to flee another time after this attack.”The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas also condemned the bombardment of the schools, which were “both overcrowded with displaced people.”The Israeli regime, Hamas said, “deliberately commits massacres against civilians in cold blood.”The crime, it said, necessitates “the international community and Arab and Islamic countries to fulfill their responsibilities, work to stop these crimes, and hold the fascist perpetrators among the occupation leaders accountable.”Israel has attacked at least 172 centers housing displaced people — among them 152 schools — since the regime’s military started its genocidal war against the people of Gaza in October, said Gaza’s government media office.It said more than 1,040 people have been killed in attacks on schools, “and these massacres are part of Israel’s ongoing crimes against our Palestinian people for the 10th consecutive month.”The media office said both Israel and the United States are responsible for “the continuing massacres against the displaced and civilians."According to the latest figures published by the Gaza Health Ministry, virtually 39,600 Palestinians have so far been killed, across the Palestinian territory, a majority of whom are women and children.