Zionists Admit 10000 Israeli Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Gaza

Islam Times - An Israeli newspaper admitted on Sunday that more than 10,000 Israeli soldiers have been killed or wounded during over 300 days of the Gaza war.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that at least 10,000 Israeli soldiers have been killed or wounded during the 303 days of the war in Gaza.The Israeli army has witnessed an increase in mental disorders and suicide among soldiers returning from the Gaza war, prompting them to initiate a new rehabilitation program.It has been 303 days since the Israeli all-out war against the Gaza Strip led to the martyrdom, injury, and displacement of thousands of Palestinians. Despite this, the Palestinian resistance forces have consistently fought against the Israeli occupiers and inflicted casualties through various operations.The Israeli army has been slow to report its casualties and deaths in an attempt to prevent protests and internal divisions.