Monday 5 August 2024 - 08:07

Iran Condemns Israel’s Deadly Strike on Gaza Schools

Iran Condemns Israel’s Deadly Strike on Gaza Schools
“In the latest war crime by the Zionists in the Gaza Strip, more than 25 displaced Palestinian residents were martyred and dozens were injured during the bombing of the Al-Nasr and Hassan Salameh schools in the northwest of Gaza City,” Nasser Kanaani said in a post on his X account on Sunday.

“Despite the horrifying brutality of the Zionists and the war crimes and genocide in Palestine, as well as cowardly assassinations across the region, the strategic balance in the Palestinian territories and the region will never shift in favor of the Zionist regime and its delusional supporters,” he stated.

“The hidden anger in the hearts of the world's free nations will envelop the criminal Zionists and their supporters,” the spokesman added.

Tragic scenes have been reported again in Gaza City, where Israeli air attacks targeted two schools, killing at least 30 people and wounding many others.

Gaza's civil defense agency said the Israeli regime bombarded the Hassan Salameh and Al-Nassr schools housing displaced Palestinians on August 4, killing at least 30 people.

At least 39,583 people have been killed and 91,398 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7.
