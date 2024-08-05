Europe’s Refusal to Condemn Haniyeh Assassination Questionable: Baqeri

Islam Times - Caretaker Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Baqeri deplored the European governments’ muted response to the Israeli assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, reiterating Iran’s right to self-defense.

Baqeri on Sunday held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia Tanja Fajon, a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, to discuss Iran’s important role in maintaining regional peace and stability, the necessity of stopping the genocide in Gaza, and the condemnation of the Zionist regime's violations of international law.Baqeri pointed to the ongoing and escalating aggression of the Zionist regime, stating, "Nearly three hundred days into the Zionist regime's war against the defenseless people of Gaza, the defeated Zionists, facing the power of resistance, are using their most advanced military equipment to kill women, children, and defenseless civilians, and to target civilian sites.""The Zionists are also carrying out terrorist actions against civilian sites in other countries such as Yemen, Lebanon, and recently in Tehran,” he added, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.Baqeri expressed surprise at the silence of European parties and the refusal to issue even a single statement in the UN Security Council against the Zionist regime's aggressions in Tehran, Yemen, and Lebanon. He also questioned the lack of condemnation from European countries regarding the assassination of the head of the Hamas political bureau."The Islamic Republic of Iran will undoubtedly exercise its legitimate and inherent right to defend its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity with the aim of creating deterrence against the Zionist regime's aggressive actions and ensuring continued security and stability in West Asia,” the Iranian diplomat said.Fajon, for her part, reaffirmed Iran's right to self-defense, stating, "We condemn any violation of international law and hope that all parties will exercise restraint, wisdom, and prudence to ensure regional stability."She emphasized the crucial role of Iran in regional stability and security, adding: "We do not deny the suffering of the Palestinian people and call for a ceasefire according to a specific timetable. The Islamic Republic of Iran is a very important player in the region and can play a fundamental role. Slovenia is always ready to facilitate dialogue and prevent escalation of tensions in the Middle East."Fajon also congratulated Iran on the election of its new president, noting, "The president of the Islamic Republic of Iran has sent an important message to the world in foreign policy."