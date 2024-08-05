0
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Military Headquarters with Drones

Hezbollah targeted the Israeli military's newly established 91st Division in the Elite Barracks located in the Upper Galilee region with a squadron of suicide drones, the group said in a statement.

The statement added that the attack killed or injured several Israeli troops, specifically targeting "the positions and settlements of the officers and soldiers, hitting them directly and inflicting a number of killed and wounded."

The group noted the air raid was conducted in support of Gaza and as retaliation for Israeli assassinations of Hezbollah members during attacks on several Lebanese towns.

Since the onset of the Israeli war in Gaza, Hezbollah and Israeli forces have exchanged fire along Lebanon's southern border.

On Sunday, Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward northern occupied Palestinian territories in response to an earlier deadly Israeli attack on southern Lebanon. More than 50 rockets were launched at the Beit Hillel settlement in the Upper Galilee region, causing a fire, according to various Israeli media outlets.

Since October 7, the Israeli military has launched sporadic attacks against southern Lebanon, coinciding with its war on Gaza. In its boldest move, Israel assassinated Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah military commander and advisor to Secretary General Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, on Tuesday.

Additionally, on Wednesday, Israeli forces killed Ismail Haniyeh, who was in Tehran for the swearing-in of Iran's new president. The Hamas chief was assassinated along with his bodyguard, Wasim Abu Shaaban.

On Thursday, Nasrallah declared that the Israeli war had entered "a new phase" following the assassinations of Shukr and Haniyeh, warning that Israel had "crossed red lines" and should expect "rage and revenge on all fronts."
