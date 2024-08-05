Ryabkov: Russia May Deploy Nuclear Missiles in Response to West Acts

Islam Times - The moment may come when Russia will need to deploy nuclear missiles in response to Western actions, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"I confirm - if the Supreme Commander-in-Chief [of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin], if our military says that we need special munitions on certain carriers, then it will be done. But they must make this decision based on a combination of factors. I do not rule out that the moment may come when it will be needed," TASS reported, citing Ryabkov.On July 10, the White House press service reported that the United States would begin deploying new longer-range weapons on German territory starting in 2026 than those currently deployed in Europe.On July 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Washington that Moscow would stop implementing its unilateral moratorium on the deployment of medium- and shorter-range strike weapons if US long-range missiles appeared in Germany.