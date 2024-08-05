0
Monday 5 August 2024 - 21:19

IRGC’s Salami: ‘Israel” Digging Its Own Grave, To Receive A Decisive Response

Story Code : 1152180
IRGC’s Salami: ‘Israel” Digging Its Own Grave, To Receive A Decisive Response
“If the Zionists face a decisive response, they would understand that they made a mistake in assassinating Haniyeh,” Salami said.

Speaking to journalists at an event, he warned that “Israel” is “digging its own grave” with its actions the aggression on Gaza.

“When they receive a blow, they will notice they are making mistakes. They are making mistakes all the time,” Salami says in his speech at the Day of the Journalists event. “They will see the result of their mistake. They will see when, how and where they will get their response.”

“‘Israel’ is the cradle of terrorism and it has been created out of killing and murder,” he confirmed. “They think they can kill the nuclear scientists of another country and impede that country’s path toward peaceful nuclear technology. They think that by killing the leader of a resistance group… in another country will give them more time to live.”

The IRGC commander affirmed: “They are just digging their own grave.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Brig. Gen. Masjedi: Powerful Alliance Front Sets Up between Iran, Resistance
Brig. Gen. Masjedi: Powerful Alliance Front Sets Up between Iran, Resistance
US: Biden to Meet National Security Team Fearing Iran’s Response to “Israel’s” Attack
US: Biden to Meet National Security Team Fearing Iran’s Response to “Israel’s” Attack
5 August 2024
“Tel Aviv” Stock Markets and ’Shekel’ Decline Due to Security Concerns
“Tel Aviv” Stock Markets and ’Shekel’ Decline Due to Security Concerns
5 August 2024
IRGC’s Salami: ‘Israel” Digging Its Own Grave, To Receive A Decisive Response
IRGC’s Salami: ‘Israel” Digging Its Own Grave, To Receive A Decisive Response
5 August 2024
Ryabkov: Russia May Deploy Nuclear Missiles in Response to West Acts
Ryabkov: Russia May Deploy Nuclear Missiles in Response to West Acts
5 August 2024
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Military Headquarters with Drones
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Military Headquarters with Drones
5 August 2024
Musk: UK’s Civil War Inevitable
Musk: UK’s Civil War Inevitable
5 August 2024
Iran’s President: ‘Israel’s’ Big Mistake of Assassinating Hamas Chief Won’t Go Unanswered
Iran’s President: ‘Israel’s’ Big Mistake of Assassinating Hamas Chief Won’t Go Unanswered
5 August 2024
Iran’s Revenge Plan Surprising, Unknown to Israel: Ex-IRGC Intelligence Chief
Iran’s Revenge Plan Surprising, Unknown to Israel: Ex-IRGC Intelligence Chief
4 August 2024
Biden Hopes Iran Will Not Retaliate Israeli Regime Aggression
Biden Hopes Iran Will Not Retaliate Israeli Regime Aggression
4 August 2024
Gaza-Based Resistance Group Launches New Rocket Barrage
Gaza-Based Resistance Group Launches New Rocket Barrage
4 August 2024
Zionists Admit 10000 Israeli Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Gaza
Zionists Admit 10000 Israeli Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Gaza
4 August 2024
Two Ships Attacked Off Yemen’s Shore, Says UKMTO
Two Ships Attacked Off Yemen’s Shore, Says UKMTO
4 August 2024