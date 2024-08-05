0
Monday 5 August 2024 - 21:20

Economic Halt in “Israeli” Malls Due to Anticipated Iranian Response

Story Code : 1152181
The website reported a 9% decrease in mall revenues on the second Friday of August compared to the previous Friday, July 29.

According to the data, in the north, where some malls have been closed for several months, sales fell 6.5% and in the south of the entity, sales fell 9%.

The decline in the central region was summed up on Friday by 8.5%, but sales in “Tel Aviv” in particular fell 15% and the income per square meter was 47 “shekels” compared to 55 “shekels” on Friday of the previous week.

In occupied Al-Quds, too, there was a sharp drop of almost 14.5% and the average income was summarized at 34 “shekels” versus 39 “shekels” on the previous Friday.

In Haifa, incomes in shopping centers on Friday decreased by 13.5% and amounted to 36 “shekels” compared to 42 “shekels” on the previous Friday.

The site reported a decrease in credit card sales in clothing, footwear, and restaurant branches, with sales in the fashion branch dropping to 147 million “shekels” compared to last week.

The enemy public also cut back on going out to cafes and restaurants over the weekend, and sales via credit cards in malls fell 6.6% to 220 million “shekels.”
