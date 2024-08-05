0
Monday 5 August 2024 - 21:21

Telegraph: Gaza One of the World’s Most Complicated Urban Warfare Experiences

Story Code : 1152182
The Telegraph's report analyzed how the Palestinian Resistance fights against "Israel" using footage released by the Resistance and comparing it to the “Israeli” army’s footage to claim that movement is prolonging the war.

John Spencer noted Gaza as one of the toughest urban conflicts in history, especially when compared to Stalingrad and Mosul.

He identified the recent attacks by the Resistance on “Israeli” tanks, which he called "troublesome," as a reason for “Israel” to reconsider its strategy.

Former “Israeli” military intelligence head Tamir Hyman identified this war as the most challenging for “Israel” due to the difficulty in penetrating Hamas' infrastructure in urban areas like Gaza.

Some standard urban defensive techniques were elevated to a "scale nobody has ever seen" by the Resistance movement, he added.

He continued, “Hamas has made significant efforts to prepare for the world's best military,” stating they had 15 years to prepare for this moment.

Gaza's genocidal war by "Israel" resulted in 39,583 martyrs and 91,398 injuries, as per Gaza Ministry of Health.
