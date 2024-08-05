0
Monday 5 August 2024 - 21:26

“Tel Aviv” Stock Markets and ’Shekel’ Decline Due to Security Concerns

“Israel's” stock market opened downward on Monday due to Iranian attack concerns and Asian market decline.

On Sunday, market indices plunged significantly. The TA-35 and TA-125 dropped by 2.5% and 2.4% respectively. Bank indices fell by 1.6%, while the TA Technology index plummeted by 3.7%. Tower and Priortech also saw notable declines.

The "shekel" weakened by 1.5% against the euro and by 0.3% against the dollar, trading at 4.2 and 3.83 "shekel" respectively, following poor economic results, losing 5% in 10 days.

Analysts forecast a major Iranian-led operation prompting “Israeli” response, possibly expanding the conflict and impacting the currency exchange rate to cross the 4-"shekel"-to-one-dollar mark.

If the pending attack is delayed, markets may adjust as exporters and producers pay off their employees and suppliers in local currency, according to the analysts.
