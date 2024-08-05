0
Monday 5 August 2024 - 21:27

Bunker Prepared for Bibi Amid Fears of Iranian Retaliation

Story Code : 1152185
Bunker Prepared for Bibi Amid Fears of Iranian Retaliation
The “Walla” news site reported on Sunday that the underground bunker in occupied Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”], which had not been used during “Israel’s” genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, is now fully operational.

Built almost 20 years ago, the bunker can withstand hits from a range of existing weaponry, possesses command and control capabilities, and is connected to the headquarters of the “Israeli” War ministry in “Tel Aviv”.

The report emerged four days after the apartheid “Israeli” entity, with support from the US, assassinated Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas resistance group, in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned the occupying entity of “harsh punishment,” stating that Iran sees it as its duty to avenge Haniyeh's blood.

The assassination followed another carried out by the usurping entity that martyred Fouad Shokor, a senior commander of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, in Beirut.

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah declared that “Israel” had “crossed red lines” in the assassinations of Shokor and Haniyeh and must expect “rage and revenge on all the fronts supporting Gaza.”

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds municipality advised “Israelis” to “clean and prepare their bomb shelters in advance,” noting that they must be able to reach those places within 90 seconds.

According to a report by the “Ynet” news site, the bunker intended for Netanyahu was built at the cost of billions of shekels following the end of the 2006 “Israeli” war on Lebanon.

Preparing the Al-Quds bunker for use at this time may indicate the severity of the threat from Iran and Hezbollah, the report added.
